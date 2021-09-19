beaming in Angers (4-1), Kolo Muani is already compared to an Arsenal legend

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

Author of a huge match (a sublime goal, an assist and a penalty caused) during Angers – Nantes (1-4), Randal Kolo Muani is taking a new dimension in the attack of the Canaries .

“I have more confidence in myself”

Author of two goals this season, the international Espoirs, however, let it be known at a press conference that he imagined going even higher: “I am still learning. I try to do my best. I have only one season in Ligue 1 in the legs. The adversaries know me better, I have more confidence in myself, I free myself more ».

A noticeable release for Thierry Henry, who, commenting on the action of his goal on Amazon Prime, could not help but compare him to his former teammate at Arsenal Nwankwo Kanu. “It’s Nwankwo Kanu, Nwankwo Kanu, I say bravo. I always say that, in the box, the boss is you when you have the ball. Don’t panic! Well done,” said the top scorer of the history of the Blues.



