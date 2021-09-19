Beatrice of York, pregnant, admitted to hospital: will Prince Andrew come out of hiding?

The birth of the first child of Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was expected in October but they may well become parents a few days before.

According to The SunPrincess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was admitted to hospital last Friday. She was accompanied by her husband, whom she married on July 17, 2020 in Windsor, in the presence of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philippe, who died last April. For the moment, there is no indication whether Beatrice of York (33), big sister of Eugenie of York and cousin of princes William and Harry, is still in the hospital. But a question inevitably arises already. If childbirth and birth there is, will Princess Beatrice be able to count on the presence of her dad?

To leave or not to leave Balmoral?

For several weeks, Prince Andrew (61) has been in hiding in Balmoral, to prevent justice from falling on him following the complaint filed by Virginia Giuffre in New York. The one who had already publicly accused the Duke of York of sexual assault more than twenty years ago, when she was a minor, with the help of the financier who died in prison Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint on August 9 before the US Federal Court in Manhattan. A delicate affair for Prince Andrew but also for his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Especially since the noose tightened again when a British court validated the notification to the United Kingdom of this complaint last Wednesday.





The complaint was officially delivered on August 27 at Windsor Castle, near London, in the absence of Prince Andrew, who is still at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. But the prince’s lawyers were contesting the procedure as well as the jurisdiction of New York, during a procedural hearing held last Monday. The High Court of Justice, after having initially ruled in their favor, finally validated the procedure after the presentation of “additional information” by the lawyers of Virginia Giuffre.

According to the complaint, Prince Andrew is “one of the mighty men“to who she was”delivery for sexual purposes“when she was the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which the financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison in the summer 2019.

The prince often presented as the favorite of Elizabeth II and forced to withdraw from public life, rejects these allegations. He questioned the authenticity of a photo showing him with Virginia Giuffre and, in the background, Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of Epstein. The latter remains in prison and her trial is scheduled to begin on November 29 in New York.