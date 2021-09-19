Belgian singer Julos Beaucarne is dead

Julos Beaucarne in Paris, March 12, 2008. FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

He was a poet, writer, songwriter, and even a sculptor all at the same time. Belgian artist Julos Beaucarne died on Saturday, September 18, at the age of 85, announced the Walloon municipality of Beauvechain, where he resided. “Wallonia loses (…) one of his greatest artists ”, greeted the town in its message posted on Facebook.

An actor in his early days, he started singing in 1961, in small villages in Provence. He had since become the author of more than 500 songs, 49 albums and 28 books. “It was not at all difficult to write. It was the joy of finding a deposit, in itself. It’s like I’m going to dig a mine, my own mine. Everything inspires me, writing is my life ”, he declared, according to RTBF. True ambassador of Walloon culture, he recorded in 1981 La P’tite Gayole and adapted several songs from Walloon folklore.

The life of Julos Beaucarne was notably marked by the death of his wife, killed in 1975 by an imbalance. ” It is society that is sick. We have to get it right and right, through love, and friendship, and persuasion. (…) The world is a sad store, pure hearts must come together to beautify it, we must reforest the human soul. I will stay on the bridge, I will remain a gardener, I will cultivate my language plants », he wrote in his open letter, written on the night of the tragedy.





In addition to his profound humanism, his texts also reflected his concern for ecology. His album Fruit Trees Liberation Front, released in 1974 and became a gold record, for example testified to its opposition to European measures that it considered harmful for the environment, recalls The Free.

“Another look at people and the world”

“Julos Beaucarne was indisputably the most inspiring Walloon songwriter”, reacted on Twitter Elio Di Rupo, Minister-President of Wallonia. The Walloon Minister Christie Morreale also paid tribute to his “Way of threading the words”, while the European Commissioner and former Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders welcomed “A voice, a poetry, a different look at people and the world”.

“He is a great artist who has passed away. At 75, he sold out his very first Francofolies in 2011 ”, also reacted the music festival on Twitter, recalling a “Precious injunction” of the artist: “You have to love yourself through and through. “