More

    Benzema breaks a new record and enters a very closed circle

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

    And a new record for Karim Benzema! Holder with Real Madrid on the lawn of Valencia, the French striker has become the third French player to play 500 games in the five major European leagues in the 21st century (112 in Ligue 1, 388 in Liga). The Twitter account “Stats Foot” indicates that KB9 enters a very closed circle dominated by the goalkeeper of Tottenham Hugo Lloris (521 games) and the retired Florent Balmont (513). Three players passed by Olympique Lyonnais, that must please Jean-Michel Aulas!

    500 league games for Benzema

    500 league games for Benzema

    In the Liga Valencia – Real Madrid meeting, French international striker Karim Benzema became the third French player to reach 500 league games in the five major European leagues in the 21st century.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article[Société] The hope of nasal vaccines
    Next articleM will play with Rockin’1000, the biggest group in the world at the Stade de France

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC