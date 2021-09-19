Benzema breaks a new record and enters a very closed circle

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

And a new record for Karim Benzema! Holder with Real Madrid on the lawn of Valencia, the French striker has become the third French player to play 500 games in the five major European leagues in the 21st century (112 in Ligue 1, 388 in Liga). The Twitter account “Stats Foot” indicates that KB9 enters a very closed circle dominated by the goalkeeper of Tottenham Hugo Lloris (521 games) and the retired Florent Balmont (513). Three players passed by Olympique Lyonnais, that must please Jean-Michel Aulas!

500 league games for Benzema

Karim Benzema (388 Liga, 112 L1) becomes the third French player 🇫🇷 to have reached the bar of 500 matches played in the 5 major European championships during the 21st century after Hugo Lloris (521) and Florent Balmont (513). @PSSportsFR #VALRMA

– Football Stats (@Statsdufoot) September 19, 2021