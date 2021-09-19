Bitcoin (BTC) – Christine Lagarde pricks her crisis

“Cryptos are not money, full stop”

” Cryptos are not currencies, period. They claim to be currencies but they are not. I think we have to distinguish between cryptos which are these highly speculative, sometimes suspicious, and very energy-intensive assets. But they are not money. On the other hand, there are those stablecoins that have proliferated and that Big Tech is trying to promote. This is yet another chose who needs to be regulated.

Faced with this, central banks are encouraged to meet demand with currencies adapted to our century. This is why we are interested in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). So that instead of having banknotes and cash in our pockets or in our wallets, we can have exactly the same thing, but in a digital form. “

David Rubenstein asked him if the CBDC would replace paper money or if the two currencies will coexist.

” They will coexist because we want customers to have their preference. If they still want to have those banknotes and cash, fine. “

The CEO of Twitter soberly mocked Lagarde who does not dare to pronounce the word “bitcoin” by tweeting:

” Crypto “.

The palm goes to @Fullmetalhold with a very fine line:

Debt is not currency. Full stop. – FULL METAL HODL ☣️ (@fullmetalhodl) September 16, 2021 ” Debt is not money. Bar point “

Lina Cuttlefish also struck a chord:

“ It is almost comical for a central banker to call bitcoin “suspect”. There is nothing suspicious about wanting to protect your savings. What is suspect is the relentlessness of central banks to prevent you from doing so. “

Christine Lagarde eyes on our savings

The President of the ECB had said two years ago that “it is better to have a job than to save” … Difficult to be clearer. Bankers want to siphon off our savings and bitcoin is a “loophole”Unwelcome.

A siphon has been around for a long time. This is inflation caused by the need for banks to lend more and more, in a mad headlong rush in Ponz. The prices should have fallen thanks to the improvement of techniques and technology, but it was gains without counting the printing of money which makes it possible to absorb these gains in productivity.

By the way, things are not going to get better now that we have passed peak oil, the most formidable energy on this planet. With the risk of hyperinflation becoming increasingly palpable, central bankers have decided that they will use the negative interest rate to guard against it.

This is good since it is expected that the CBDC will allow it to be established. In other words, instead of receiving interest on our savings, we will pay it.

The guard ensures that cash will remain in circulation, but she thinks none the less … Indeed, negative rates are only possible in the absence of cash. This is exactly what the Wall Street Journal wrote in its columns last week.

to listen Christine Lagarde is not used much and it is sometimes better to listen to your lieutenant Isabel Schnabel. His speech of September 13 is in this respect very enlightening.

We learn in particular that the share of bank deposits of private households subject to negative rates reached 9% in the euro zone, and even 43% for companies! Yes, 9% of European households are already suffering from a negative rate …

The situation is even worse if we take inflation into account. The following graph shows the real rate in Germany. That is, what the savings of the Germans really bring in. Surprise, we are at the lowest since at least 1975. At -2%:





Real rate of deposits of Germans (they are currently losing a little more than 2% of purchasing power per year) / Source: ecb

You will be fascinated by how the ECB presents this bracaqe in broad daylight as you read the article inIsabel Schnabel in full. We are assured that ” inflation in the euro area, and also in Germany, is expected to decline significantly next year “, And that a”premature tightening of monetary policy in response to a temporary rise in inflation would stifle the recovery and would be particularly damaging to those already suffering from the surge in prices ”.

You would be right to feel surrounded …

For Isabel, the culprit is the decline in productivity: “ annual productivity growth in the euro area was 2% in the 1980s, but has since fallen by more than half “.

She is not wrong, even if her explanation is flawed. Of course, the aging of the population is weighing on productivity, but the most important thing is that Europe’s oil supply has been declining since 2010. The contraction in the supply volume is even expected to reach 8% in 2030.

This is where most of the decline in productivity comes from that bankers carefully avoid talking about. They prefer to disguise it as “ long-term growth expectations “.

The negative rate, central bankers’ only escape

Isabel longs for not being able to lower interest rates further into negative territory to encourage people to consume rather than save:

” Central banks cannot lower interest rates arbitrarily. A deeply negative nominal rate would lead to a flight from bank deposits to banknotes which make it possible to avoid the negative rate. “

We then learn that the ECB intends to add real estate in the inflation calculation “a few years from now”:

“Preliminary calculations suggest that the rise in consumer prices in the euro area in the first quarter (including house prices) would have amounted to around 1.3% instead of 1.0%“.

One wonders what accounting tricks the ECB is using to find such a small spread as residential property prices in the first quarter rose 6.2% year-on-year (and more than 10% in Germany).

Let’s admit. We might think at first glance that these increased inflation figures can only encourage the ECB to put its printing press on the back burner. Or does this apparent goodwill not mean above all that the ECB is anticipating a fall in property prices?

This decrease will not necessarily come from an increase in key rates. It may well be that a conversion of many offices into homes (due to the democratization of teleworking) is sufficient:

” We are seeing a radical change in business. The pandemic has accelerated digitization and the resulting productivity gains “.

Yes, these productivity gains (producing as much while spending less energy) will certainly come from the drastic reduction in travel which will reduce oil imports.

Will this be enough to counter inflationary pressures? Not sure :

” There is growing evidence that supply disruptions and commodity shortages could be protracted. Producer prices continue to climb (to their highest since 1975 in Germany) and the global shortage of microprocessors is causing more and more production stoppages. On the other hand, vaccination rates in many emerging economies remain at a level that jeopardizes the resilience of global production chains. “

Let us end by emphasizing that the ECB spawn also believes that “ carbon prices will need to rise further to meet climate targets, which is likely to drive up inflation “.

“Presumably”. Certainly would be a more appropriate adjective and that is exactly what the powerful want: to keep the ponzi going at all costs, with inflation and / or negative rates. And rationing if necessary …

Our savings are at risk unless we secure them in bitcoin. The risk ? May your savings increase by 200% per year …