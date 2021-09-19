Bluetooth headsets for Nintendo Switch: the best wireless headphones and headsets

The new Nintendo Switch update finally allows the use of all wireless headsets and headphones that work with Bluetooth. With this brand new feature, it is now possible to use your own headphones to play on your console! Which helmet or which earpiece to choose? We made a selection for you!

Nintendo Switch can now accommodate Bluetooth headphones and headsets without distinction. However, you will not be able to use your ingame mic for games. And if you use the headset, you will only be able to use one wireless controller, knowing that the pair of joy-con controllers (when used wirelessly) count as two controllers.

We have therefore brought together the best offers of the moment in terms of bluetooth headsets and earphones so that you can fully enjoy the Nintendo Switch.

Bluetooth headphones: wireless at low cost with the Philips PH805

These headphones from Philips are available for less than 80 €! With it, you have an autonomy of 30 hours. On top of that, you also have active noise cancellation. So you can enjoy your game even with noise around you. From a classic point of view, you have touch controls directly on the headset. This will allow you to manage the sound quickly. Finally, this headset recharges quickly: 15 minutes of charge for 6 hours of autonomy!

Buy Philips Audio headphones for 79 € at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4: sound quality at a competitive price

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is renowned for its sound quality. Indeed, if you want to enjoy your console with high quality sound quality, it is to this model of headphones that you should turn. On top of that, it has one of the best noise reduction on the market. The latter, in active mode, reacts according to the ambient noise in order to adapt the insulation. Available for less than 250 €, this is an excellent headset that will immerse you in your Switch games!

Buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for 239 € on Rakuten





The best bluetooth headphones for Switch: the Apple AirPods Max

Having Apple quality while enjoying your Nintendo Switch is quite possible! With AirPods Max, you get to the pinnacle of sound excellence at Apple. With dynamic transducers, you will be able to enjoy a unique and above all precise immersion. Of course, with the quality of these headphones you will be able to benefit from the active noise reduction which is even finer in the way it manages ambient noise. Available for less than 500 € at Amazon, this is a great headset to play!

Buy the Apple AirPods Max headset for 489 € at Amazon

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless: excellent bluetooth headphones for the Switch

These bluetooth headphones were designed by Razer, a real benchmark in the field of gaming. And they have managed to combine lightness and performance in these headphones. In addition to being particularly light, they are able to develop a good quality sound volume. Working with bluetooth 5.0 protocol, they are perfect for gamers who play in public transport.

Buy the Razer Hammerhead headphones for € 77 at Amazon

Best value for money: Sony True Wireless WF-1000XM3 headphones

In addition to enjoying superior sound quality, these headphones also offer you top-notch active noise reduction. Indeed, with this system, the noise sensor adapts the insulation according to the environment in which you are. These headphones are supplied with their charging box which extends their autonomy to 24 hours with noise reduction. These headphones are currently available for less than 150 € at Boulanger.

Buy Sony True Wireless headphones for 149 € at Boulanger

The best bluetooth headphones for Switch: AirPods Pro

These headphones have proven their worth since their release. Between their different functions, their lightness, their autonomy and the sound quality they deliver, we are clearly in front of the top of what is being done at the moment in terms of bluetooth headphones. Their sound insulation is adaptive, the sound reproduction is fair and unambiguous, in short, we are in front of the best in the field! They are currently available for less than 220 € at Amazon!

Buy AirPods Pro headphones for € 212 from Amazon

First of all, you need to make sure that the console is not connected to more than two wireless controllers (If you need to disconnect one, you only have to hold down the Sync button for a few seconds) .

In order to sync the console with your headset, you need to put it into pairing mode (you can refer to your device’s instruction manual for this.). Once done, you will need to go to settings and select the Bluetooth® Audio menu. And then select “Add call”. Be careful, this may take several seconds. And if you already have 10 registered devices, you will need to delete one.

Once the device has been found, all you have to do is select it.

For more details on this process, you can go to the official site from Nintendo.