Christian Constant retires, Cyril Lignac succeeds him at the head of his restaurant

The ex-juror of Top chef announced that he was going to give the keys to his Café Constant, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, to Cyril Lignac, reports The Parisian. Christian Constant had been at the head of this establishment for a quarter of a century.
On September 30, regulars at Café Constant will no longer be able to see Christian Constant, present on rue Saint-Dominique for 25 years, in the kitchen of this institution in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. The 71-year-old starred chef has indeed decided to return his apron, as the announcement The Parisian this Sunday, September 19. The one who was contest juror Top chef during the first five seasons began going out of business two years ago. In addition to that, he had already sold, in 2019, his starred restaurant located in the same street as the Café Constant, the Violon d’Ingres, rue Saint-Dominique, but also his chic bistro, the Cocottes Tour Eiffel which, like its name suggests, offered on the menu recipes cooked in cast iron casseroles. Christian Constant, owner of four restaurants in Paris and two in his native Southwest, told the Parisian: “I’m not tired or worn out, but I don’t want to play the old chefs who put on their jackets every morning, but don’t do anything anymore.“
Cyril Lignac promises to keep the spirit of coffee
“You have to know how to pass the hand“, he added. And his successor at Café Constant is well known: it is Cyril Lignac ! The star chef of M6, who was recently a hit in All in the kitchen, knows Christian Constant well since they both participated in the first seasons of Top chef. According to The Parisian, Cyril Lignac, currently chef and owner of numerous restaurants and pastry shops in the capital, assured that it would retain the spirit of the coffee infused by chef Constant, keeping a few emblematic dishes from the menu. Moreover, fans of Christian Constant’s cuisine will be able to come and savor, until September 25, the signature dishes that have made him successful, such as spider jelly and creamy cake infused with herbal tea.
Pass on your passion
The ex of Crillon, also passed by the Ritz and Ledoyen, is now driven by other desires. The first one : pass on his passion to the younger generations who are new to the kitchen. “I want to do training in cooking schools and advice to restaurateurs“, he confided. But that’s not all. He also wishes to accomplish another objective, more personal this time: to discover new horizons.”I have flown a lot in my career, but I have never done anything other than the trips between an airport and a restaurant. I would like to visit Morocco, Italy or Portugal“, said the chef from Montauban.
