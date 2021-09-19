Clara Luciani titillated on her love life by Laurent Ruquier, the very embarrassed singer (VIDEO)

Come to present her new album in We are live, this Saturday, September 18, Clara Luciani also had to face the insistent questions of Laurent Ruquier on his private life.
With the release of his new album Heart, Clara Luciani is on all the TV shows. This Saturday, September 18, the singer was thus facing Laurent Ruquier in We are live, in the second part of the evening on France 2, to present his second opus. And the host did not resist the temptation to cook the young woman on her private life, she who gives herself very rarely, precisely. “You say [dans l’une des chansons de l’album] that we should not marry singers. Can we marry a singer?“, he told him point blank, with a tone full of innuendo.
Relationship rumors with Alex Kapranos
The question seemed at first to have somewhat unsettled the singer, who however quickly recovered. “Listen, I have my rings, you see, corn never alliance“Clara Luciani replied, smiling, a little uncomfortable. Not enough to satisfy Laurent Ruquier who went back to the assault, then asking her if she is “in love with a singer”. Then the photo of Alex Kapranos, singer and guitarist of Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, appeared on a big screen in front of her, which made her laugh. Both have indeed collaborated together on the title Summer wine last summer, and since rumors according to which they would be in couple have ceased to circulate. What the interpreter of The grenade however never confirmed.
In love “of all the singers”
On March 20, the singer had nevertheless attracted the attention of her fans by posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram. to wish the singer a happy birthday. So, are they really together? This Saturday again, Clara Luciani did not let go, even when the host insisted by asking him very frontally if Alex Kapranos is really her lover. “You won’t have a testimonial from me, I prefer to talk about my record “, she retorted, before definitively evading the question with a pirouette: “I am, like everyone else I believe, in love with many singers. On the other hand, you can fall in love or fall in love with this record because it will only do you good. ” To the best of my mind.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.