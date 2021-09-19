Clinically dead for 45 minutes, an American resuscitates near her giving birth daughter

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Daily Mail

It is a day that will remain etched in the memory of this family from Baltimore, United States. On July 2, 2021, the family’s grandmother returned from the dead while her daughter was giving birth.

That day, Kathy Patten, an American from Maryland, was golfing when she received an important call: her daughter was about to give birth. She then rushed to be present at the event, but, a few steps from the emergency room, she suddenly became unwell. The grandmother went into cardiac arrest.

No more pulse, no more oxygen in her brain: Kathy Patten was clinically dead. However, the doctors did not give up and tried for several minutes to resuscitate her at all costs. At the same time, just a few rooms away, Fifer, Kathy’s daughter, was in labor, reports the Daily Mail. An incredible situation which fortunately ended in a happy ending.





The efforts of doctors have indeed borne fruit. Almost 45 minutes after being declared clinically dead, Kathy was resuscitated. Rarer still, the woman woke up without sequelae or damage to the brain, which is often the case when the latter is no longer oxygenated. A real medical miracle for many American media.

Next door, the birth of her daughter was not easy. But after an emergency cesarean and long hours of labor, Kathy’s eighth little child was born. For Fifer, the newborn literally saved his grandmother. By having her come to a hospital at the right time, the woman was able to be taken care of very quickly during her cardiac arrest. All’s well That ends well.