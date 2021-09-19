Coumba reveals a sequence that took place off the air with Claude

While fans had to wait a week longer than usual, TF1 broadcast on September 14 the third episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. A new number which was marked by a big change: so far separated, the men and women have come together to form mixed teams.

Many twists and turns in Koh-Lanta

But this redistribution of the cards did not end the war between men and women because Coumba, who had complained about the unequal duration of distribution between men and women, proposed to make a 100% female alliance.

For their part, the guys have also thought about meeting to go further. But this stratagem was not effective because on the board, it was Maxime who was eliminated from the adventure. A start to which Claude contributed a lot. It wasn’t seen on screen, but the candidacy worked behind the scenes to get his teammate heading for the exit. This is what Coumba said during a live organized on Instagram.

Coumba’s revelations

” It works by feeling. Maxime, we didn’t feel it. And there is something that tickled me “, Coumba said to his fans. But if she managed to convince Claude to vote against him, it is because of a scene that was not seen on television. “That is an outcast, it did not appear on TV. Clémence comes to see me, she tells me ‘Coumba, I had an exchange with Maxime. He told me to be careful, that we absolutely had to separate you and Claude, because you are a duo‘. And that hurt us ”, underlined the candidate.

When she had told Claude about it, he too would have taken the news very badly. “We decided to eliminate him, because we said to ourselves that he was going to do everything to separate us, he will perhaps plant a seed in the heads of the girls to show them off. It is also fear. It’s a strategy. It’s a Koh-Lanta adventure, you have to be a strategist. We pulled the rug out from under him before he tried to sting Claude and me, ”Coumba recalls today. Such is the one who believed to take …





Coumba Baradji, a flagship adventurer of Koh Lanta

Born in 1982, Coumba Baradji is a leading figure in adventure entertainment Koh Lanta, in which she participates on several occasions. From its first appearance in 2005, in Koh Lanta: Pacific, the young woman from Val-de-Marne appears as a formidable adventurer, unavoidable in the trials and loved in the camp. Its physical performance even earned it the nickname of “the gazelle”. She is eliminated on the thirty-first day of the adventure.

She is back in 2010 in Koh-Lanta: Clash of Heroes then two years later in Koh-Lanta: the Heroes’ Revenge (2012) where she is determined to assert herself much more. She managed to reach the gates of the final, in the orienteering race twice, but did not win. At the start of the 2021 school year, she will participate in Koh Lanta All Stars. She is a warrior who is very friends with Claude whom she considers as her brother. The young woman was particularly noted for her sportsmanship and strong character. She is very enduring.

You should know that during his second Koh Lanta, his name is mentioned in the story of a secret pact that would have been made between different adventurers. During the final, she left the set, live and while she was a finalist, because she found that she was not given enough voice. She is not going easy. Following this story, Coumba had tried to take revenge by revealing filming secrets, for example that the show’s doctor gave the candidates coca before each test.



