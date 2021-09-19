Covid-19: visit to the Médipôle at the end of a difficult weekend

A large delegation from the Caledonian government went to the Médipôle, this Sunday afternoon, to take stock of the management of the epidemic, and to visit the establishment where 300 beds have been dedicated to Covid patients.

+ 25% of places in intensive care, 300 beds available for patients with the virus: the Médipôle had to push the walls, this weekend, to be able to accommodate all the patients who arrived. The establishment medical committee said it on Saturday, the hospital was found “archisaturated”.

“Very large influx to emergencies”

Explanations: “We had a very large influx of patients in the emergency room. All needed oxygen. All needed a place in the hospital”, described Sunday the doctor Mathieu Série, vice-president of the CME. “We had to open the services, make transfers to the clinic and increase our number of places to around 300 Covid + patients. Far beyond what was initially planned.”

While waiting for the reservation

Will this be enough? “It is difficult to know what tomorrow will bring but we have the impression, thanks to the confinement, that the peak will not be beyond these 300 places. In any case, we hope so”, says the doctor.

“It’s really difficult, he adds, because we are in tension, with all these patients arriving. Often seriously ill, young patients… It is very difficult for medical teams, especially since we have less time to take care of a patient when we have dozens of them to treat. The sanitary reserve, that will be essential, for us, to find a normal level of care. “

“At the limit a situation of war”

Louis Mapou brought up the subject. The president of the government and most of its members came to meet health professionals on Sunday afternoon. “It is at the limit a situation of war”, said the chief executive, visibly moved, at the end of the visit. By saluting the work of caregivers “competent”, “very human” and that “know the people of our region well”.

The army as reinforcements

And while waiting for the arrival of the health reserve, two military doctors, four nurses and a nursing assistant are assigned to a Covid unit of the CHT.











How do they help these patients?

Just-in-time resuscitation

