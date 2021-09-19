Did Cameron Diaz sign the film’s stunts herself?

Tonight on France 2, Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz meet eight years after Vanilla Sky on the big screen in the action comedy Night and Day. But by the way, did the American actress follow her partner, known to be quite a daredevil, and do all the stunts herself?
Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz seem to be having a good time in Night and day, a fun cocktail of action and humor broadcast tonight on France 2. In this unbridled action comedy, the American actress (who became a mother at the end of 2019 and has since put her career on hiatus) embodies a young woman all that ‘there is more banal. Tom Cruise, meanwhile, plays a secret agent pursued by countless enemies. A chance encounter in an airport and off we go for an incredible series of explosive adventures, plane crash, chase on the rooftops like Yamakasi or shootout on the highway between several cars launched at full speed … So the ex star of Mary at all cost did she choose to sign her stunts on this film herself, like her screen partner (already met eight years earlier in the film’s casting? Vanilla Sky) used to taking risks during his muscular shoots?
Cameron Diaz opens up about the stunts in this movie
While she decided to hire an understudy to shoot the scorching car scene in the movie Cartel, the American star Cameron Diaz wanted to sign a big part of the action scenes in the entertainment Night and day (tonight on France 2) against the indefatigable Tom Cruise. As the actress, now 49, explained when promoting the comedy in 2010: “I love training for the fight streaks. You get a few hits, cuts and sprains, but it’s a lot of fun. When I went to the Golden Globes this year, right in the middle of filming Night and Day, I I had bruises all over my arms and my knees were all scratched up. But I loved it! “. So in the footsteps of Tom Cruise! But the actor himself has provided all of his crazy stunts on this project, even the most physical and perilous scenes … It is he who is also at the origin of the idea of the sequence. on a motorbike where, launched at full speed, he makes Cameron Diaz pass in front of him!