Disappearance of Gabby Petito: her body found in the state of Wyoming

Final twist in the case of the disappearance of Gabby Petito which holds America in suspense. During a press conference, the FBI confirmed that the body found during searches in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, was that of Gabby Petito. The causes and circumstances of death are not yet determined.

The FBI and other local law enforcement began searching the national forest on Saturday. An important place because Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had visited the region on August 27. Local televisions broadcast footage of a white tent surrounded by investigators and search teams with horses.

The fiancé has disappeared in his turn

Gabrielle Petito, 22, had left New York in July with her partner Brian Laundrie, 23, in a van for a trip that was supposed to last four months and the stages of which were regularly shared by the couple on Instagram and You Tube.



A road trip in the grandiose setting of the national parks of the American West. But it was alone that Brian Laundrie returned to their Florida home on September 1, ten days before Gabrielle Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11.

Brian Laundrie, considered a “person of interest” by investigators, remained silent until his disappearance on September 14. “Two people left on a trip, only one came back, and this person who came back does not provide us with any information,” said Todd Garrison, police chief of North Port, located in West Florida.