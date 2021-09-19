Eyes wide open, the children are there. Like ants facing the immensity of the forge, the electric arc furnace, the refining furnace, or the cooler which extends over the 245,000 m2 From the factory. This Saturday is a day of celebration in the Ascoval premises in Saint-Saulve. Employees receive their respective families during open days which mark the new start of the steelworks. “Do you hear the noise?” Things are running in the factory ”, launches, moved, the union delegate Nathalie Delabre to the Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher, who came to greet “The Asco”. After five chaotic years, the time has come for industrial reconquest.

The Paris Commercial Court validated, on August 2, the takeover offer of the German steel group Saarstahl, relating to the ailing French sites of Ascoval in the North and Hayange in the East. “We are dealing with sturdy people, of experience, and who have been in the steel since Louis XIV, greets Nacim Bardi, CGT representative. They are not financiers but real industrialists. It’s up to us to prove ourselves and show that we are attractive. “





New technology

Founded in 1685 on concession from King Louis XIV, the German steel group Saarstahl has undertaken to invest more than 40 million euros on the two sites with the objective of producing high-quality European green steel. “Welcome to the Saarstahl family, launches Klaus Richter, member of the management board of the German group, to a few dozen northern employees gathered this Saturday morning under a bright sun. We believe a lot in this industrial and human project. And quality is the key. “

The “Asco” came out flushed by five years of an endless industrial soap opera that started in 2017, when the steelworks left the bosom of Vallourec.

The northern site brings a new technology to Saarstahl: the production of steel by the electricity sector, which is particularly clean in terms of CO emissions. 2 , and based on the circular economy. In fact, steelmakers use scrap metal recovered from industrialists to produce their steel. For its part, the German group with 13,000 employees around the world offers Ascoval new outlets, thanks to its rolling mills in Germany, allowing it to serve segments such as automotive and construction up to 20,000 tonnes per month. . A novelty for Ascoval workers.

