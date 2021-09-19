Dyson: the price of the Supersonic hair dryer is falling (official site)

Dyson is showing a price reduction on its excellent Supersonic hair dryer, you have the choice between the two colors. Please note, the stock is limited and discounts on the official website are rare.

Dyson is a British brand renowned for its household appliances – whether they are vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans or even hairdryers. The manufacturer offers high-end products that are solid, robust and design at the same time.

Today, the official Dyson store is unveiling a promotion on the Supersonic hair dryer. You have the opportunity to save on the two colors available fuchsia / nickel or silver / copper. Each model comes with accessories available for purchase – in addition to the discount. You might as well point out right away that you shouldn’t wait, these offers are not intended to last over time.

Here are the current discounts:

To take advantage of discounts on the Supersonic hair dryer, it’s here:

See Dyson offers

The Supersonic hair dryer, a top-of-the-range device

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer brings together all the qualities of the brand’s devices. In addition to a sober and modern design that changes classic models, there are many technologies as well as a solidity that allows it to resist over time without losing performance. This version does not damage the hair during drying, which is also an advantage over other rival devices.

As usual, Dyson wanted to unveil a device doped with technology. On the hair dryer, we find the digital motor Dyson V9, it is capable of reaching 110,000 revolutions per minute and 13 liters of air propelled per second to the amplifier. The Air Multiplier device amplifies the air flow to allow a controlled output jet at very high speed. So you can be sure that your hair will dry quickly.

Besides speed, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer also takes care of protecting your hair. To do so, it has an intelligent heat control system by measuring the temperature of the air flow 40 times per second. You are sure to avoid damaging your hair from the heat. Moreover, you have the choice between four heat settings: 28 ° C for constant cold, 60 ° C for soft and diffused drying, 80 ° C for normal drying and 100 ° C for quick drying or brushing. .





In addition to the buttons to adjust the heat, the Supersonic hair dryer has 3 drying speeds – you can choose between low, medium and high. The magnetic accessories provided with the purchase of the device are very easy to use with the device, you are entitled to a smoothing tip, a gentle drying tip, a brushing concentrator and a diffuser regardless of the color you take on the site. Moreover, the store also features tutorial videos with tips and advice that help you achieve new hairstyles.

An opportunity to be seized on the Dyson site

Those who know Dyson know that the brand doesn’t do a lot of promotions. Even during large-scale Special Ops, it rarely shines by posting discounts on its official website. As soon as this is the case, they are taken by storm and the devices with a reduction are out of stock after only a few hours. This is clearly likely to be the case with the Supersonic hair dryer.

And for good reason, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a concentrate of technologies. It is intended to be easy to use on a daily basis, but also effective and protective for your hair. You are sure to save time and energy, especially if you want to do some new hairstyles without complicating your life. On the other hand, this model knows how to perform just as well after a few months or a few years of use, which is far from being the case with the majority of devices on the market.

If you order the Supersonic hair dryer from the official Dyson website, the brand provides free home (or elsewhere) delivery within 24 hours of your order. You also have the possibility to pay in four installments free of charge on the store, just select the option concerned during payment.

Finally, Dyson gives you up to 30 days to change your mind. If you are not convinced of the capabilities of the Supersonic hair dryer after trying it, which we highly doubt, you can return the order for free. Thus, the brand will reimburse you for the purchase in full and you do not end up with a device that does not suit you.

Dyson prefers to keep its high-end image, which explains the rarity of promotions on the official store. If you are tempted by the Supersonic hair dryer, we can only advise you not to pass up this opportunity as it is not known if it will happen again anytime soon.

To see the promotions on the Supersonic hair dryer, it’s here:

See Dyson offers