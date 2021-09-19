EDF CEO calls for better anticipation of future consumption increases

The CEO of EDF called for anticipating France’s future electricity needs, due to the electrification of certain uses but also the development of hydrogen and the possible reindustrialization of the country.

“We are on the eve of upheavals of such magnitude, in the field of transport and heating in particular, that we think there will be in the years to come, let’s say over the next 30 years until 2050 […], strong growth in electricity consumption, ”said Jean-Bernard Lévy to the deputies of the information mission on national resilience.

Critique of the national low carbon strategy

The CEO of EDF notably criticized the assumptions made in the National Low Carbon Strategy (SNBC), France’s roadmap to fight against climate change, the last version of which was published in 2020. It retained the ” assumption of a national electricity consumption of 600 to 650 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2050, a moderate increase compared to current levels (460 TWh in 2020), to take into account the increasing use of electricity instead of fossil fuels .





It is “a low range, I would even say a very low range of what seems to us the most probable”, estimated Mr. Lévy.

He stressed that two new factors have emerged: a reindustrialisation movement following the health crisis and the desired development of hydrogen, for which “there will be a need for a lot of electricity”.

Faster increase in consumption

The Director General of Energy and Climate at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, Laurent Michel, recognized this week that consumption had “a tendency to increase a little more” than expected. “It will perhaps be more like 700 or 750” TWh in 2050.

RTE, the high-voltage network operator, is currently working on the future of the French electricity system by 2050. It has adopted a reference consumption of around 645 terawatt-hours per year, but with several variants.

In a “sobriety” scenario, it could be only 550 TWh, while it could climb to 770 TWh in the event of a “hydrogen revolution”.