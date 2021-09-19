Elizabeth Truss, the Iron Lady of Foreign Affairs

12:00 p.m., September 18, 2021

Appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, British conservative Elizabeth Truss, for a time opposed to Brexit, is now on the front line to bring the kingdom into existence against the European Union, the United States and China.

She is nicknamed the “Maggie of Foreign Affairs” or the “new ‘iron lady'”, in reference to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Two nicknames anything but harmless. Partisan of a free market, fervent detractor of the culture “woke”, Elizabeth Truss, 46 years, known as “Liz”, was named Wednesday Minister of Foreign Affairs by the head of the government, Boris Johnson.





Fulfill two objectives

A graduate from Oxford and MP for Norfolk County since 2010, the conservative pasionaria replaces Dominic Raab, under fire from critics since his vacation in Crete as the Taliban were preparing to take the Afghan capital. At the same time, she became the second woman in British history to hold this post.

Her appointment should allow Boris Johnson to fulfill two objectives: to satisfy the Tory electorate – for a time opposed to divorce with the European Union, she has since become a fierce Brexiter – and to project abroad her concept of a Great- Britain influential and freed from European channels, the famous “Global Britain”. The new “Maggie”, who until now held the post of Minister of International Trade, has her workforce for this. In two years, it has succeeded in concluding post-Brexit agreements with no less than 67 countries.