Extramarital affair – Alain Berset would have had recourse to a limousine of function

– Alain Berset would have used a company limousine The German-speaking press has made new revelations about the extra-marital relationship maintained by the Federal Councilor between 2012 and 2013. Parliamentarians want clarification.

According to an insider, the Federal Councilor should only use the representation car for official trips to Switzerland.

New revelations in the private affair of Alain Berset. During the extra-marital relationship he maintained between 2012 and 2013, Federal Councilor Alain Berset would have used a limousine while he was in Germany after a meeting with his mistress, argues the NZZ am Sonntag.

The driver was to bring the minister back to Bern in time for a press conference after a private weekend in Freiburg im Breisgau. An insider told the newspaper that this is not allowed. According to the regulations, the representation car is provided for official travel in Switzerland.

At the origin of Berset’s private affair, a woman who tried to pressure the Federal Councilor. The Fribourgeois had filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor of the Confederation in December 2019 for alleged blackmail and a criminal order was issued in September last year. The woman behind the alleged blackmail allegedly used photos and private correspondence between her and Alain Berset to demand a sum of 100,000 francs.

According to the newspaper, Alain Berset would have spent several such weekends in the Black Forest and the limousine would have been used more than once. Asked by the newspaper, the spokesperson for Alain Berset did not comment on the circumstances of the limousine trips.

According to the SonntagsZeitung, more and more federal politicians want clarification on the course of the link Alain Berset and the blackmail attempt which followed. Among them are the leader of the parliamentary group of the Center Philipp Bregy and the national adviser Matthias Jauslin (PLR / AG).

