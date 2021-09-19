Facing Stade Français, Toulon wins his first success with an offensive bonus

The match: 38-5
Finally, RC Toulon won its first success of the season, and in a good way, with five tries and therefore an offensive bonus. Nice performance from the Var to honor the memory of a local child, the international winger Christophe Dominici who died too soon and brutally, on November 24, 2020, trained in Soliès-Pont then Valletta, passed through Toulon before joining the Stadium French where he was crowned five times champion of France.
If the young Toulon scrum-half Jules Danglot harvested a ready-made try in the 6th minute, his teammates were up to the event, the flanker Facundo Isa scoring in force after a penalty quickly played the first test in the Var (16th, 10 -0), pushing back three opponents. Then it was the turn of the former Parisian Sergio Parisse to take three defenders inside to score (27th, 17-0).
The result was an (almost) lone Toulon rider, with the try of the bonus signed Thomas Salles (45th, 24-0) and that of Aymeric Luc in the wake (48th, 31-0). Thus largely in the lead, the Var relaxed a little, which took advantage of the Stade Français to send its forwards in the in-goal (58th), without depriving the RCT of an offensive bonus in front of its audience, a RCT who scored beyond regulation time a fifth attempt (80th + 1st) by Mike Sosene-Feagai, well initiated by Julien Blanc.
100
The percentage of success of the Var international opener Louis Carbonel (6/6) against the Stade Français in Mayol.
The fact: Parisian offensive indigence
The Stade Français forwards had three clear chances in the first period. At the 18th, 21st and 30th minutes. It is little, of course, and their blunders in the passing game weighed on these rare highlights. It took a ball carried behind penal touch for them to finally enter, with zero assists, in the Var in-goal (58th, 31-5), a test signed by flanker Loïc Godemer. Worrisome before receiving the Castres Olympique, next Saturday (3 p.m.).