Fan breaks world record by seeing Alexandre Astier’s film 203 times

He will enter the book Guinness records. Arnaud Klein, ultimate fan of “Kaamelott”, broke a world record this Saturday after seeing the film by Alexandre Astier 203 times.

“Kaamelott in Guinness, we believed it and it was done! The fan announced on his Twitter account.

World record

Session 203/203

100% !!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you all for coming!!! You are amazing !!!!!! Kaamelott in guinness we believed in it and it’s done !!!@AAstierOff @Kaamelott_tweet @SNDfilms @GWR @operaims pic.twitter.com/SShUCB1MQY – Edward Tetch (@ scarecrow0909) September 18, 2021

A session with Alexandre Astier

The young man, who had set himself the goal of watching the film 203 times, succeeded this Saturday at 6 p.m. and will therefore enter the Guinness Book of Records. The director of the film, Alexandre Astier, who had promised to watch the film with Arnaud Klein, took advantage of a session with the fan on September 16.





“The screening will take place in the largest cinema hall so that as many people as possible can come and enjoy the film one last time at the cinema. Then celebrate with dignity in my favorite bar, the Dropkick, in the pure Kaamelotian spirit, ”he explained to Allociné. But the fan doesn’t stop there. “The Blu-ray comes out on November 24 and I can’t wait to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses,” he added.