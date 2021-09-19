Fatal accident in Saint-Paul: the alleged driver was arrested

This Sunday, September 19, around 2 am, a scooter rider died instantly, mown by a car, on the Saint-Paul four-lane. The driver of the vehicle fled. The alleged driver was arrested this Sunday morning.

LP / Bruce Regent

•

updated September 19, 2021 at 12:20 p.m.



It only took a few hours for the police to arrest him. The alleged driver of the fatal accident in Saint-Paul, was placed in police custody, at the gendarmerie, this Sunday, September 19.

Broke, the scooter rider dies instantly

Around 2 am, a scooter rider died instantly, mown by a car, on the Saint-Paul four-lane.

The driver of the car then fled. Wanted by the police, he was arrested. Was he driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs? Why did he run away after the accident? An investigation is opened to determine the causes of the tragedy.





A very violent shock

The vehicle allegedly struck the two-wheeler from the rear. The shock would have been very violent. The pilot would have been projected for more than 200 meters. The accident took place at the Bellemène interchange, near the branch of the regional conservatory, the former Cimendef media library project. This portion of the RN1 is off-limits to slow vehicles, including scooters.

Second fatal accident in less than 24 hours

This is the second fatal accident in less than 24 hours in the Department. Yesterday, Saturday, a fatal accident also took place at the end of the afternoon, at Etang-Salé, on the beach road. A biker has died and his passenger is between life and death in hospital.