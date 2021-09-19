FC Nantes surprises Angers, Troyes caught by Montpellier

After the draw between OGC Nice and AS Monaco (2-2), the 6th day of Ligue 1 continued on this Sunday in September with four matches scheduled from 3 p.m. for the traditional multiplex. Third and undefeated at kick-off, Angers SCO hosted FC Nantes, positioned in seventeenth place and which remained on three defeats in a row in Ligue 1. After the victory of RC Lens in the derby on Saturday, the Angevins had the opportunity to regain second place in case of success, while the Canaries wanted to revive. And you couldn’t really be late today at Stade Raymond-Kopa, especially for Nantes fans.

On a corner shot on the left, Girotto jumped higher than everyone else to open the scoring in favor of Antoine Kombouaré’s team (3rd, 0-1). The visitors started strong and from the penalty spot, Blas quickly doubled the bet (6th, 0-2). The Angevins were already in the hard but Traoré from the head revived his team (10th, 1-2). In this totally crazy start to the match, Kolo Muani gave his team two goals ahead thanks to a superb goal (23rd, 1-3). Despite strong possession of the ball throughout the game, the Scoïstes failed to come back and recorded their first setback of the season after a last Nantes goal from Blas (79th, 1-4). Nantes for its part went to tenth place.





Troyes taken over by the MHSC, Brest still does not win

For his part, the promoted Trojan (16th, 4 pts) had an appointment with Montpellier (9th, 7 pts) at the Stade de l’Aube. And after its first success of the season against FC Metz last weekend, ESTAC thought to follow up but finally conceded the draw (1-1). It was Touzghar, in the 37th minute, who opened the scoring. But after Thuler’s red card (two warnings, 79th), the visitors snatched a point thanks to the inevitable Savanier (87th). A result which allowed Laurent Batlles’ team to move up to thirteenth place, while the Hérault residents found themselves in eighth place.

After a great start to the season, Clermont Foot 63 (6th, 8 pts) hosted Stade Brestois 29 (18th, 3 pts). And thanks to a goal from Rashani (65th), the promoted was able to snatch a point (1-1). It was badly embarked after the expulsion of Gastien (50th) and the opening of Chardonnet’s score for the Finistère club (52nd). Finally, the meeting between Stade de Reims and FC Lorient was not spectacular, the scoreboard never changing (0-0).

