finally the big night for Netflix with its series “The Crown”?

The duel promises to be merciless Sunday, September 19 in the evening between The Crown and Mandalorian who will compete for the Emmy Award for best dramatic series, the flagship award of these Oscars of American television.

If the Netflix series devoted to the British royal family wins against the heavyweight of the Star Wars universe, the video on demand platform will finally have achieved the consecration that had eluded it for so many years.

Besides the fourth season of The Crown, Netflix can also count on The Lady’s Game who blew up registrations in chess clubs. This planetary success, with Anya Taylor-Joy as a tormented chess prodigy, is given favorite in the limited series category (which is not meant to last more than one season). “The Crown finally seems to be on the verge of having its big moment”, Clayton Davis, awards specialist for entertainment industry-leading Variety magazine, told AFP. “It’s going to be the first big win for the Netflix series”, he predicts.

Video-on-demand giant also lines up for Emmy Awards The Bridgertons Chronicle, a series in period costume, as well as a naturalist documentary with David Attenborough.

While Netflix revolutionized television with its streaming service which launched in 2007 and collected nominations, it has so far never won an Emmy Award in the prestigious categories of Best Drama, Best Comedy or Best Limited Series. For Pete Hammond, columnist for the specialized site Deadline, this evening should be “a decisive turning point” for the platform.

A potential spoiler is, however, invited to the Emmy Awards: Disney +, streaming platform launched two years ago by the world’s number one entertainment company, featuring successful characters from the Star Wars universe and Marvel superheroes in its catalog.

The darling of the American public when it arrived on the screens, the “baby Yoda” allowed the series The Mandalorian to be on par with The Crown at the top of the nominations (24 each). The other outsider that some experts are betting on for the best drama series is Pose, with Billy Porter, who explores the gay and trans dance culture of 1980s New York City and in which star Elton John made a surprise appearance. Disney + has a strong asset in the limited series category with the very inventive WandaVision, which packed the criticism.





On his way will be found Mare of Easttown – another critical success with Kate Winslet as a disillusioned policewoman – and the British production I May Destroy You, which recounts the aftermath of a rape.

On the comedies side, it’s Ted lasso (Apple TV +) which takes the lead, also with a nomination for its main actor Jason Sudeikis, as an American football coach totally lost when he takes the helm of an English football team.

Last year, for lack of vaccine available, the night of the Emmy Awards had been 100% virtual – and relatively disappointing – with stars receiving their trophy at home.

This 73rd edition marks the beginning of a return to normal, with 500 handpicked guests admitted to the open air next to an auditorium in Los Angeles, with a vaccination certificate required. “Making such a crowd of celebrities ill is not on the program.e, “joked Ian Stewart, producer of the evening, promising Variety magazine anyway. “a fun and chic party”.

The pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the United States on travelers from certain countries complicate the organization and some foreign stars, such as the team of The Crown, should follow the ceremony via a satellite beam from London. Although many stars are expected in person, others like Jennifer Aniston, vying for the alumni reunion of Friends, have decided to keep their distance for health reasons, while the reduced capacity means that some other candidates did not even receive an invitation card.

The ceremony begins at 5:00 p.m. local time (Monday 00:00 GMT) and will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer.