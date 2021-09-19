five questions that arise after the contamination of felines at the Washington Zoo

Nine felines from the pWashington National Zoological Arc have tested positive for Covid-19. The American zoo * founded in 1889 and which presents 2,700 animals from more than 390 species, announced that it had placed six lions and three tigers under observation and treatment after screening for Covid-19, details a press release published on Friday, September 17 * .

1 What happened ?

Six African lions, two Siberian tigers and a Sumatran tiger from the zoo in the US federal capital were tested “presumed positive” to Sars-CoV-2. “Last weekend, zookeepers noticed a decrease in appetite [chez ces animaux], coughing, sneezing and drowsiness “, relates the press release from the Washington Zoo, which specifies that additional results are expected in the coming days.

Fecal samples were eventually collected and revealed contamination with the Covid-19 virus. All have since been placed under observation and are being treated “with anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea drugs to treat their discomfort and lack of appetite” as well as antibiotics to counter suspected bacterial pneumonia.

However, there is no question for these animals to remain confined: “Because their condition does not require them to stay indoors, the zoo team will arrange access for felines to their outdoor habitat”, explains the establishment.

2 Are zoo visitors at risk of being infected with Covid-19?

The American zoo, which reopened its doors to the public on May 21, as reported by the CNN * channel, is reassuring despite the presence of contaminated animals in their outdoor enclosure, in the open air: “Given the large distance between animals and visitors, the public is not at risk”, believes the organization, which adds that“No other animal in the zoo showed signs of infection.”

Visitors to the zoo are required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces, and also outside if they do not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

In August, US health authorities ruled “weak” the risk of transmitting Sars-CoV-2 to humans. But in the opposite direction, from humans to animals, the risk of transmission is real, “especially during close contacts”, indicated the American authorities *.

3 How were the animals infected?

Despite “a thorough investigation” with the zoo teams, “no evidence has identified the source of the infection”, explains the zoo in its press release.





“Whether it is possible that the infection was transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier”, the institution nevertheless recalls that the trainers are instructed to wear a mask at all times within the enclosure of the zoo.

4 Is this the first time this has happened?

This is not the first time that animals in a zoo have been infected with the virus responsible for Covid-19: last April, several felines at the Bronx Zoo in New York had tested positive for the coronavirus, reported the National Geographic*. Three months earlier, an infected 17-year-old tiger had been euthanized in Sweden, reports the magazine Forbes*. More recently, on September 14, 18 infected gorillas were identified in the American Zoo in Atlanta, Georgia, including several with the Delta variant, reveals public radio NPR *.

Cases of infection of pets, especially dogs and cats, are also known, even if they have remained rare since the start of the pandemic. “Domestic animals and wild animals play no epidemiological role in the maintenance and spread of Covid-19 in France”, reassured theNational Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) last November.

Also in November, Denmark had however decided to slaughter 15 million mink to prevent the spread of a mutation of the coronavirus within the population. The decision had, however, triggered a political crisis, prompting the Minister of Agriculture to resign.

5 Can animals be vaccinated?

The American veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis has developed an experimental vaccine against Covid-19. Last July, the Oakland Zoo in California was one of the first to use it to immunize its animals, including felines, reports the New York Times *.

This decision has since been emulated by more than a hundred American parks. But in France, the Thoiry zoo does not consider vaccination topical, revealed France 2 in August.

* These links refer to articles in English.