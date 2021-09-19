Flights France – Algeria: ticket prices for the month of October

Following the partial reopening of air borders, and within the framework of the new program which entered into force on August 28, 75% of flights are operated between Algeria and France, i.e. 48 flights scheduled each week, half of which since l ‘Algeria and the other half from France.

Indeed, despite the number of flights operated between the two aforementioned countries, demand remains high and flights remain insufficient.

For this current month of September, there are hardly any plane tickets left on sale by the airlines and the few tickets still available on the market are offered at exaggerated prices. Note that Transavia, Air France, and ASL Airlines only started selling October flight tickets at the end of last week.

Prices offered by Air France, ASL Airlines and Transavia in October

In this context, Air France has scheduled two regular flights from Roissy Charles De Gaulle to Algiers during the month of October (AF4144 per day) for 578 euros. And from Roissy Charles De Gaulle to Oran (AF4146 every Friday) for 786 euros.





Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France group, has operated a large program of flights from Paris Orly to Algiers, Oran and Constantine. Depending on the company’s application, tickets to Algiers sell for between 355 and 530 euros at the beginning of October. For flights to Oran, the ticket will be from 390 euros, up to 530, while to Constantine, the ticket price will be between 355 and 530 euros.

Note that for a flight ticket from Montpellier to Algiers, you have to pay from 394 euros. And for the Lyon – Algiers line, the ticket price is from 590 euros. Considering this line as the most expensive of Transavia.

For the company ASL Airlines, it is useful to indicate that the tickets are not available before October 14, while noting that the price will be from 469 euros.