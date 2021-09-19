Florence Parly in Niger to discuss the French military reorganization in the Sahel

The minister is due to meet with her Nigerian counterpart as well as with President Mohamed Bazoum. Niger is the backbone of the new French strategy in the Sahel.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly arrived in Niger on Sunday to discuss with the authorities the ongoing transformation of the French military system in the Sahel, in which the Niamey air base could play an increased role in the future.

The minister was to meet with her Nigerian counterpart as well as with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. This visit, “long planned“According to the Ministry of the Armed Forces,”must make it possible to move forward on Niger’s place in the future system»French, in«close political coordinationWith the authorities.

The reorganization of the French military system in the Sahel, announced in June by President Emmanuel Macron, recently began on the ground with a view to achieving a system tightened to 2,500 or 3,000 men against 5,000 today. Their missions will be refocused on counterterrorism operations and combat support for local armies, in partnership with Europeans.

In Niger, not far from the Malian border, the planned French air base of Niamey should become more important in the coming months, subject to the agreement of the host country, with “combat capabilities that will allow us to intervene throughout the region“, We explain to the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

This grip of Niamey, which currently has 700 French personnel, accommodates six fighter jets and six armed Reaper drones, is already serving as a forward command post for the major operations launched with local forces in the so-called “zone of”three borders», On the borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.





The “three borders”, the area most affected by the attacks

This area of ​​”three bordersIs, along with central Mali, the most affected by jihadist attacks in the Sahel. The dead, both civilians and soldiers, number in the thousands. The presence of jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) has been grafted onto long-standing tensions between communities, some of which have formed into armed groups fueling the violence. .

Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently estimated more than 420 civilians have been killed since the start of the year in western Niger in jihadist attacks that have forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

On the menu of Franco-Nigerien discussions is also the recent neutralization in Mali by the French forces of the head of the EIGS, Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, whose group is responsible for multiple abuses of Nigerien civilians. The political situation in neighboring Mali, ruled by a junta after two successive coups d’état in one year, should also be addressed by the two partners.

During a summit Thursday, the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) of which Niger is a member demanded the military who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18, 2020 on “strict adherence to the transition schedule“Towards the reestablishment of civil power in early 2022. Or”Malian leaders probably want to extend the transition despite commitments made to ECOWAS», We fear in Paris.

Another source of concern: the ongoing discussions between the Malian government and the sulphurous Russian private company Wagner, accused of mercenarism and suspected of belonging to a businessman close to the Kremlin, Evguéni Prigojine.

France and Germany have warned that they will revisit their military engagement in Mali if a contract is made between the junta and Wagner to train the Malian armed forces and ensure the protection of the leaders.