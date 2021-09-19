Florent Pagny saddened by the new monument dedicated to Johnny Hallyday

Inaugurated at the same time as the esplanade named in honor of the late rocker, at the foot of the AccorHotels Arena, the sculpture by Bertrand Lavier arouses little enthusiasm.

“I have the impression of having a Harley dealership which opened in front of Bercy”. The terms are said. Barely inaugurated, the sculpture paying homage to Johnny Hallyday in the center of the esplanade named after his name, Tuesday near Bercy, is decidedly not unanimous. If not perhaps against her. Invited on Saturday on RMC, Florent Pagny almost refrained from commenting on the work of plastic artist Bertrand Lavier, before finally giving in, after a few sighs, to a battery of disappointed remarks, comparing the monument to the emblem of a dealer big motorcycles. A reaction against the general enthusiasm shared by the personalities invited to its inauguration on September 14.

“I think we shouldn’t try to do something other than traditional”, regretted the singer and French host who participated, alongside other artists, in the great tribute concert organized Tuesday evening in Bercy in memory of the singer who died in December 2017. It is true that the sculpture, in the shape of a sleeve nearly six-meter guitar crown topped by a sparkling blue Harley-Davidson, looks unusual. The musical and motorized outburst it represents of course evokes the rebellious spirit of Johnny Hallyday. “It amused me a lot to do it, because it is not at all my field”, had explained at the beginning of the week, on France Inter, its creator Bertrand Lavier. You can think for a long time to get an idea, and that’s not necessarily what will help matters. There, it is one thing which appeared obvious to me. “





Unconvinced fans

The obviousness of the artist was obviously not that of Florent Pagny. Rather than a work of pure symbols imagined by Bertrand Lavier, the artist considered that a monument containing “Attitude” magnetism of the late rocker would undoubtedly have been preferable to adorn the esplanade of Bercy. “For me, Johnny, it’s such a silhouette… If we put Johnny, we put Johnny!”, he exclaimed, sorry, on RMC. “He had such an attitude! It represents such a picture! Arrived on stage, legs a little apart, his microphone in his hand and all … That’s the image of Johnny. “

Florent Pagny is not the first person to express his doubts about the astonishing monument. The daring form of the sculpture, for example, had hardly thrilled the public of fans who had made the trip on Tuesday for its inauguration. “Nobody likes. Johnny deserved better. We are all very disappointed», Declared on the spot a woman coming from Nantes. Same disappointment on social networks, where the qualifiers of “Stew” and of “ridiculous” have flourished since Tuesday.

The erection of the monument offered to the city of Paris by Bertrand Lavier had however aroused, at the beginning of July, the approval of all the groups of the Council of Paris, with the exception of the 23 elected ecologists. The latter then denounced the aesthetics of sculpture. “We honor a motorcycle brand more than the singer himself”, noted the mayor of the borough Emmanuelle Pierre-Marie (EELV), regretting that the residents were not consulted. Present at the inauguration of the monument, Laeticia Hallyday, Johnny’s last wife, for her part declared finding the work “extraordinary”. Bercy’s silent blue motorcycle has not finished pulling out aesthetic roars.