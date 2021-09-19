Foire du Creusot: Alexandre Brasseur, actor in “Tomorrow belongs to us”, delighted his fans (1)

The actor in the series “Tomorrow belongs to us” which is a hit every evening on TF1, had a huge success at the Foire du Creusot where many fans had come to see and meet him.

Crucot-infos photo report (1)





Observers of the Foire du Creusot were unanimous: This Sunday, September 19, Alexandre Brasseur, who is an actor in the series “Tomorrow belongs to us” was more successful than Frédéric Bouraly who, the previous Sunday, had already set the bar very high.

Yes, but here it is, in terms of audiences, the TF1 series does more than that of M6 and inevitably, when one of its stars travels, it generates even more passion. Alexandre Brasseur was first considered “super nice” by all the people, under his fans who approached him and asked him, an autograph, a photo, a selfie. He thus distributed and gave a lot of happiness. And in this sense, the Le Creusot Initiatives team hit the nail on the head. Fair and fair, it is very clear that the key women and men of television series have a real audience and that this one loves to meet them.

So inevitably, it was only happiness and shared pleasures, this Sunday, on the Foire du Creusot.

But Alexandre Brasseur didn’t just take pictures. He was also very interested in the beautiful LEGO exhibition, but also in the MACIF exhibition on domestic dangers, or even central vacuum technology.

