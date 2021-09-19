Foot OL – PSG-OL: Shaqiri votes Messi against Mbappé and Neymar – Olympique Lyonnais

This Sunday evening, Xherdan Shaqiri will be one of OL’s main assets against the PSG of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Obviously, Paris Saint-Germain are the big favorites of this Sunday’s clash at the Parc des Princes against Olympique Lyonnais. The Gones will still have arguments to make and Xherdan Shaqiri is one of them. Better and better physically, the former Liverpool striker will start in the right lane this Sunday and will try to do as well as Neymar, Messi or even Mbappé in order to help OL achieve a result in the capital. At the microphone of TF1, the Swiss international evoked this great shock of Ligue 1 and was invited to designate his favorite player between Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. His answer is unsurprising …

Shaqiri: “Messi is an incredible player, maybe the best in history, he’s always been my idol. I’m happy to face him. PSG? They also have problems… We will take advantage of their weaknesses… and believe in the feat. ” #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/7LzWcxdJid

“I know my qualities … If I have the confidence and if I’m in good shape, I would add a lot to this team. I want to help this club with my experience, my level of play to regain its past glory. The objective is to win new trophies, to put OL back where it was more than 10 years ago… It’s time to bring this team to the place it deserves. We are excited because we want to compete with the best. We are not afraid, we will go there with confidence after analyzing PSG and then we will see. Who of Mbappé, Neymar or Messi impresses me the most? Messi is an incredible player, maybe the best in history, he’s always been my idol. I am happy to face it. PSG? They also have problems… We will take advantage of their weaknesses… and believe in the feat ” launched the Olympique Lyonnais striker before this Sunday night’s meeting against Paris SG at the Parc des Princes.