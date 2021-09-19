Former President Condé “will remain in Guinea”, says junta

The junta in Guinea affirmed that the former president Alpha Condé, detained since the putsch of September 5, whose the international community demands the release, would remain in his country.

This update, in a press release read on public television on Friday evening, came shortly after the departure of a mission by two heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS, 15 country) who insisted on his demand for the release of Alpha Condé.





Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the junta, the “National Committee of Rally and Development“(CNRD), is now also referred to as”President of the Republic and Head of State“. “The CNRD and its president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, wish to reassure national and international opinion that the former President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé is and will remain in Guinea.“, According to the press release. “We won’t give in to any pressure“, Affirms the junta, explaining wanting to sweep away”rumors»Negotiations with ECOWAS for an exit from the territory of Alpha Condé. “He will receive humane treatment worthy of his rank in his country“, According to the press release.

During their visit, the Ghanaian head of state Nana Akufo-Addo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara, presented to the junta the organization’s requirements for the organization. elections within six months. They also insisted on their request for the release of Alpha Condé. “We had very fraternal, fraternal talks with Colonel Doumbouya and his associates and collaborators and I think that ECOWAS and Guinea will find a way to walk together», Said Nana Akufo-Addo at the end of the visit. “We met President Alpha Condé, we had discussions with him, that too, that went well“, he added. This mission followed an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Thursday in Ghana, devoted to the aftermath of the putsch.