Françoise Hardy disabled, her moving confessions on her state of health

Françoise Hardy, the famous singer of sad ballads, is going through a real ordeal. Sick for years, she also has to deal with the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently spoke about her great distress. Objeko invites you to discover his moving secrets.

Françoise Hardy: the legend of French song

Françoise Hardy is a French singer who is always remembered, even if her music is reserved for a mature audience. The great lady of French song was born in Paris, under the German occupation. At the age of 17, she went to a rock show in the Capital, and fell in love with the energy of Johnny Hallyday, who had already started his career. The young student therefore goes to her record company to try her luck. She is auditioned there, and engaged. She will release her first hits with them, which are mostly covers.

His first big success came 2 years later with Tous les Gares et les Filles, which remains one of the greatest French classics of all times. She continued the following year with another timeless success: The time of love. In 1969, it was the turn of Comment te dire adieu to inflame France. In 1988, Françoise Hardy ended her musical career. However, she took over the microphone in 1996 and gave us 7 additional albums.

The one who said she only liked sad songs brightened up the French musical landscape with her presence for 5 decades. As a succession, she also gave us the famous singer and composer Thomas Dutronc, son she had with the other great star Jacques Dutronc. However, the past 20 years have been very difficult to manage for Françoise Hardy…

A woman facing illness

Françoise Hardy was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is a cause of tumors. In 2019, his condition is far from improving. The singer declares on RTL’s antenna to be suffering from laryngeal cancer: “I’m in a really nightmarish state of pain most of the time”.

Her suffering situation pushed her to ask for the right to euthanasia, a subject on which she directly apostrophes the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron. Last June, during an interview, Françoise Hardy said to herself “near the end”. So here is terrible news for fans of the singer, some of whom were not aware of her state of health. Of course, the singer can count on her entourage to accompany her. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic has not helped matters …





Françoise Hardy: illness during the pandemic, her new ordeal

If Françoise Hardy has been ill for many years, her state of health has only recently deteriorated. The singer therefore began to face her laryngeal cancer in 2019. Only, at the same time, France discovered with fear the COVID-19 virus.

The rest, you all know it. Confinement, food shortage, general panic, closure of public places, and so on. The memories are still very present, at a time when everything begins to slowly reopen.

Françoise Hardy was therefore particularly isolated throughout her illness. She confided on her terrible ordeal to our colleagues at Technikart:

“JI live confined since 2019 and depend on others to feed me. During the first confinement, my great friend Marco who lives in the suburbs could no longer bring me my groceries of fresh produce, the water supply was very problematic, and suddenly the wait for the precious deliveries Picard lasted a month! I felt great distress.”

The height of the misfortune, the sick singer can not be vaccinated either to avoid contamination: “I have almost no lymphocytes and the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines depends on the lymphocyte response as explained by the researcher Katalin Kariko”

Françoise Hardy is therefore approaching the end of her life in a less serene way than she would have liked to do. However, she keeps her head on her shoulders:

“I am not getting old. I’ll be 78 in five months. If I make some of my opinions public, it is because I am asked questions about them and I answer them if I can and as I can. What I believe, what I think is, like all of us, a reflection of what my various conditions have made of me.”.

The entire Objeko team joins forces to wish Françoise Hardy to find peace and serenity in this sad period.



