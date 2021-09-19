Free will launch VoLTE at the end of October

After Orange, SFR and Bouygues, Free will finally launch VOLTE for its Free Mobile subscribers. Its national deployment is ready.

The operator’s Arlesian will soon no longer be. Currently in internal testing at Free Mobile, VoLTE is in the starting blocks. “We are planning a launch at the end of October,” Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Free, told us this morning at the operator’s annual convention.





First announced after the launch of 4G roaming in May 2019, VolTE was then to be offered to subscribers at the launch of 5G last December. The pandemic and “additional adjustments” have prompted the operator to review its schedule. “It’s an absolute priority,” adds Thomas Reynaud. This time will be the good one for Free Mobile subscribers.

What exactly is VoLTE?

Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and comfort of use. This technology provides access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check your emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.