Google (quietly) mocks the iPhone 13

The launch with great fanfare of the iPhone 13 is traditionally an opportunity for the competition to make fun of Apple and its new smartphones. Google is not left with a discreet but successful joke.

No one could escape the presentation of the new iPhones this week, not even Google, which is preparing the launch of its new Pixel 6 range. This is no surprise, the search engine having openly communicated on its new smartphones. since this summer.

Unexpected reactivation of an old Twitter account

While waiting for the event scheduled for the next few weeks, Google wanted to gently mock Apple, in an unexpected but funny way. The @Googlenexus Twitter account, which last posted in 2017, resumed service with a simple tweet: “ I will wait for the Pixel 6 », Posted just after Apple’s keynote.





This verified and private account was completely inactive since 2019… Until the event of the Cupertino manufacturer! And only the million subscribers received the message, since it has been impossible to follow for four years. In short, it was a limited but well seen tackle, which has the advantage of making the Pixel 6 talk a little more.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will ship a screen of 6.4 inches (FHD +) and 6.7 inches (QHD +) respectively, with a display refresh rate of 90 and 120 Hz. Another difference, the photo capabilities : the Pixel 6 will have a wide angle and an ultra wide angle, the Pixel 6 Pro a telephoto x4. Google places particular emphasis on the chip developed in-house, the Tensor, which comes to play in the same court as Apple’s A chips.