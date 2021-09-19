Harry Potter: “The House of Gaunt” Fanfilm About Voldemort’s Origins Available For Free

By Cécile D., Graziella L.Published September 19, 2021 at 12:35 p.m.

The Potterheads will be delighted! The film on origins of Voldemort “The House of Gaunt“is finally available for free. The film, due for release on May 29, 2021, was postponed due to the health situation. But with the reopening of cinemas, the 33-minute fanfilm long-awaited could be screened in five halls of the capital Wednesday September 15th. Tall the film crew and the entire Franco-British cast were present to celebrate the screening of the film, largely funded by the fans.

Are you ready to discover the fascinating history of The one whose name must not be pronounced ?





This fanfilm is the work of two French fans who are passionate about the saga, Thomas rokita and Joris Falcon Grimaud. The House of Gaunt: Lord Voldemort Origins is therefore a film created entirely by fans. The latter have accumulated all the small details, allusions and innuendos delivered by Jk rowling in his books or interviews to imagine Voldemort’s youth. If the amateur side scares you, fear not: the special effects, the costumes and the soundtrack indicate a great achievement. The most seasoned spectators will even recognize some rooms of the Fontainebleau castle, which served as the backdrop for this project full of surprises.

A campaign of crowdfunding allowed the project to come to life, and to see the light of day quickly. This film is split into two parts: the first focuses on the origins of the Dark Lord and his ancestors, while the second presents Voldemort at the height of his glory and power, when he ruled the wizarding world.