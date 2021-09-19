He discovers the horror in his burger

published by Justine Rousseau Sep 18, 2021 at 5:30 AM

A bad morning surprise! While a young 27-year-old Englishman goes to the McDonald’s around to buy breakfast, it will be disgusted by what he sees.

“A pig’s nipple” in his burger

Simon Robinson is a resident of the town of Prudhoe, England. One morning he goes to a McDonald’s restaurant to buy breakfast. But its discovery would almost make you want to ” become vegan »According to the young man.

About to eat her ‘ Bacon Roll », A hamburger composed mainly of bacon and of ketchup (unavailable in France), Simon Robinson discovers a horror scene. He thinks he sees ” a pig’s nipple On one of the bacon slices.





“I am considering becoming vegan now”

The discovery in hand, the young man immediately surrenders at his mother’s before showing him the evidence and doing some photos to send to the headquarters of the fast food chain. Simon Robinson testifies in the newspaper named The Sun : ” It made me completely disgusted with meat. So much so that I am considering going vegan now “.

Thing he did not do since he told the newspaper he was taking always the same sandwich for his breakfast. He developed knock and check the contents of his sandwich every time. The young man claims it should never have happened: ” I know you can find this on pork belly but I didn’t ask for a pork belly sandwich. I asked for a bacon sandwich “.

McDonald’s defends itself

Even though he still eats there, Simon no longer trusts McDonald’s: ” I contacted McDonald’s who told me I had to send it to them so they could send it to a lab. If I did that, they could just get rid of it. I can not believe it. When I showed my mother she was also disgusted “.

The sign reacted to these accusations and testified to only use the back of the beast for the “Bacon Roll”. “We are convinced that this client is wrong in his statement”, provides a spokesperson for the famous fast-food chain.

