her daughter Amani-Nour celebrates her 4 years, Hélène Sy shares a photo of their youngest in front of her big birthday cake

Satisfied parents, Omar and Hélène Sy celebrated the 4 years of their youngest child, Amani-Nour. The mother of five children posted a snapshot of this festive moment on her Instagram account, Sunday, September 19.
If there is a couple who impresses with their longevity and their bond, it is indeed the one formed by Omar and Helen Sy. The two spouses, in a relationship for more than 20 years and who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, had five children together: Selly, Sabah, Alhadji, Tidiane and Amani-Nour. The small family, settled in the United States since 2012, therefore have happy days, all together. And there is no doubt that all are proud of the success of Omar Sy, who has cardboard in the part 2 of the series Lupine, in which he plays Assane Diop, a burglar gentleman inspired by the character of Arsène Lupine. A third part should even be released in 2022. When he is not on film sets, Omar Sy enjoys special moments with his family. And this Sunday, September 19 (Saturday in the United States), it was time to celebrate since the youngest of the happy troop, Amani-Nour, celebrated her 4 years! Hélène Sy shared a photo of the little girl, in front of a big birthday cake, to mark the event.
Celebration day
And proof that the influence of Snow Queen does not weaken with children, it is a cake in the colors of the famous Disney cartoon that the Sy family was able to taste for this birthday! On the photo posted by the founder of the association CéKeDuBonheur, we can see the little Amani-Nour from behind, in front of her blue cake, emblazoned with her first name and surmounted by figurines of characters from Snow Queen. In her story, Hélène Sy also posted another photo, on which Selly, the eldest daughter of Sy, accompanies her little sister in front of several pink and blue balloons, not to mention the famous cake surrounded by a few bags of gifts. Several celebrities were quick to greet the event in the comments section, such as the French basketball player Rudy Gobert, the party organizer Cathy Guetta, the anti-racist activist Assa Traore or evenHayet Kebir Abidal, the footballer’s wife Eric Abidal, who all left festive emojis. The other followers of Hélène Sy did not hesitate to celebrate a very happy birthday to Amani-Nour.
Parents full of pride
Hélène Sy does not hesitate to share pictures of the major stages in the life of her children. Birthdays, graduation ceremonies and even back to school! Indeed, last August, the mother had posted a photo of Amani-Nour holding hands with her dad, on the way to school. Before that, in June, the actor congratulated his daughter Sabah, who had just graduated. “It’s your day today! You make me a proud and fulfilled daddy… Fly high my baby Sabah“, he then wrote on his Instagram account. Proud parents, and who show it!
