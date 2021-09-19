Hillary (Moms and Famous): She shares with us the first steps of her son! The backdrop

The young mother is on all fronts, Instagram, Snapchat but Hillary puts us in doubt about her next participation in the show Moms and Famous. The pretty blonde shines in this tv program and has won the hearts of all viewers. Mother of a little Milo, with her husband Giovanni, they are awaiting the imminent arrival of a second child! The least we can say is that Hillary’s successful pregnancy! And today, Milo is passing an important milestone in his life. Instantly, the candidate wanted to share her first steps with her community to which she is close. For some Internet users, the young woman should preserve the privacy of her son, as the little boy is too young to appear on TV. Hillary doesn’t hear it that way and being close to her fans, she feels she has the right to introduce them to the little family she is building.





Hillary in awe

On the video above, we can see little Milo taking his first steps. Very moving moment for Hillary and her husband Giovanni! The young woman wanted to share this touching moment with Internet users for our greatest pleasure. The candidate comments: ” Today I am announcing a happy event. MILO WALK IT IS THERE !!!!!! Too happy !!! My little baby is growing up alalaaaaa time flies ” . And yes, it is an important milestone in the life of parents. When the little boy started crawling, his mom was already worried about the safety of the house. Neither one nor two, the pretty blonde has secured and equipped their home to avoid any accident. Especially since the little Milo who walks, will be able to explore every nook and cranny of the house …