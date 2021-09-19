Horipad Pro game controller test for Xbox Series X / S: too far from the standards

Wired controller requires, command latency is fortunately imperceptible. The precision of analog sticks can thus be fully expressed, they also offer good flexibility. We appreciate the small smooth plastic rings arranged around the perimeter of the housing of the sticks, which soften the contact with the axis of the latter, for more fluidity. On our test copy, however, we observe a little play in the ring of the right stick, generating small clicks that are not very pleasant to the touch or to the ear.

On the side of the directional cross, those allergic to the very loud clicks of the one that equips the official Xbox Series controller will be delighted to learn that the support in the different directions is done here in silence. The precision remains good despite everything, although it is more difficult to press well on the diagonals.