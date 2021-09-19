houses have been threatened

More

    A fire broke out in the Plateau-Caillou savannah on Sunday, September 19, in the early afternoon. Homes were threatened, then made safe by firefighters. Thick smoke disrupted traffic on the Route des Tamarins.

    A major fire broke out in the West, this Sunday, September 19. Tonight he is under control. The fire started around 1 p.m. near the Savane de Saint-Paul tunnel. The thick smoke quickly disrupted traffic on the Route des Tamarins near Plateau-Caillou.

    Watch the details of Réunion La 1ère:

    Fire in the Saint-Paul savannah: homes were threatened and traffic disrupted on the Route des Tamarins

    The brush fire runs along the road. The slip roads of the Plateau-Caillou interchange were closed to traffic for several hours, to allow the firefighters to intervene.

    Threatened homes

    The fire spread quickly due to high winds in the area. Homes found themselves under the threat of flames, before being put out of danger by firefighters. A gas station located nearby was also made safe, thanks to the intervention of the firefighters.

    The fire then spread further towards the savannah of Cap Lahoussaye. About twenty firefighters were on site to overcome the flames. The firefighters from the barracks of Saint-Paul, but also Saint-Leu, and the Oars were mobilized.


