how are the other countries concerned reacting?

It was a real diplomatic crisis that erupted after the announcement, this Thursday, September 16, of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who confirmed the breach of the “contract of the century” concluded with France in 2016 for the supply of conventional submarines. A break qualified as “lie” and “contempt”, by Jean-Yves Le Drian, “a betrayal”, according to Xavier Bertrand, presidential candidate invited on Sunday from Grand Jury RTL, Le Figaro, LCI.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom signed, on Wednesday September 15, a “historic” security partnership, called “AUKUS”, to defend their interests in the Indo-Pacific region, in the face of the ambition of the China. The President of the United States Joe Biden has also asked to speak to Emmanuel Macron. “There will be a telephone exchange in the next few days“French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed on BFMTV on Sunday.

Earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed French accusations of duplicity and said the French government knew Canberra had “deep and serious reservations” concerning French submarines. Scott Morrison said he understood the “disappointment” of the French government, but added that he raised the issues with the deal “a few months ago” like other ministers in the Australian government.

“Putting Australia’s national interest first”

The Australian Prime Minister explained that the Australian government had reservations “that the capabilities of the Attack-class submarine did not meet our strategic interests, and we made it clear that we would make a decision based on our national strategic interest. ”





“I don’t regret the decision to put Australia’s national interest first. I will never regret it“, he added at a press conference in Sydney.

London defends its approach



For her part, the new British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, has defended the London approach in the defense agreement concluded with Washington and Canberra. This agreement shows the UK’s readiness to “show firmness in the defense of our interests” and “our commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” wrote the head of British diplomacy in a column published in the Telegraph Sunday.

In his column, the head of British diplomacy in no way mentioned the tensions with France, and put forward the slogan of “Global Britain” on the place of the post-Brexit United Kingdom in the world, dear to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While Paris recalled its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra for consultations, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, on the other hand, deemed it unnecessary to recall the French ambassador to London, joking about the “permanent opportunism” of the Kingdom United, calling the country the “fifth wheel of the coach”.

