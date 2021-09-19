In Italy, the extension of the health pass boosts vaccination appointments

Appointments to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Italy started to rise again this week, after the government’s decision to extend to all employees the obligation to present a health pass (negative test, proof vaccination or cure), according to the authorities.

Read alsoCovid-19: Italy makes health pass compulsory for 18 million workers

“Nationally, there has been a general increase in first dose appointments, by 20 to 40% compared to last week», Indicated General Francesco Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner in charge of the vaccination campaign, in a press release on Saturday evening.

Saturday, the appointments for the first dose were up 35% compared to the Saturday before, he added, without specifying the exact number of appointments.





Almost 41 million people in Italy have received both doses of the vaccine, according to government data, nearly 76% of the population over the age of 12.

But the authorities are worried about the last resistance as the flu season approaches, and have decided to extend this week the “Green pass”, Name of the health pass in Italy, to all workplaces, public and private.

Introduced in August for museums, sporting events and indoor dining at restaurants, the health pass includes either a vaccination certificate, proof of recovery after contracting Covid-19, or a negative test.

This week, head of government Mario Draghi announced its extension from October 15 to all workplaces, with a suspension without pay for employees refusing to comply.

Those exempted for health reasons will be entitled to free tests. Italy, the first European country to be affected by the epidemic, has paid a heavy price with more than 130,000 dead.

The economy plunged into a deep recession last year due to lockdowns but thanks to the improvement in the situation since the spring, growth is expected to rebound this year, supported by a massive injection of European funds.