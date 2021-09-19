Ingrid Chauvin dazzles with a new haircut alongside the actors of Tomorrow belongs to us (PHOTOS)

In the beginning of the 2021 school year, Tomorrow belongs to us has seen a few small revolutions with a new credits signed by singer Vianney, the appearance of new protagonists, changes of scenery and new intrigues. Some historical figures have also left the soap opera, like Juliette Tresanini, who played the character of Sandrine Lazzari, the principal of Paul Valéry high school since its launch. What revive the interest of the faithful for the series of TF1! Some of its actors had also made an appointment at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival, which has been in full swing since September 14 and which ends this Sunday, September 19.

Among them, we counted in particular Ingrid Chauvin and Alexandre Brasseur, who play respectively the ex-Chloé Delcourt and Alex Bertrand, but also two police officers from the Sète police station, Julie Debazac (Aurore Jacob) and Mayel Elhajaoui (Georges Caron), and the newcomer in the series Charlotte Gaccio (Audrey Roussel). And for the occasion, Ingrid Chauvin has reserved a very nice surprise for her fans by sporting a brand new haircut. The actress opted for a short wavy bob, which visibly conquered her fans, gathered in large numbers to meet their favorite characters from Tomorrow belongs to us. Radiant, she posed on the port of La Rochelle all dressed in jeans with her partner on screen, Alexandre Brasseur, then in the company of their three other accomplices.





