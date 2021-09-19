Ingrid Chauvin dazzles with a new haircut alongside the actors of Tomorrow belongs to us (PHOTOS)

Part of the cast of Tomorrow belongs to us, the cult series of TF1, met at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. The opportunity for Ingrid Chauvin to sport a new haircut!
At the start of the 2021 school year, Tomorrow belongs to us has experienced some small revolutions with a new credits signed by singer Vianney, the appearance of new protagonists, changes of scenery and new plots. Some historical figures have also left the soap opera, like Juliette Tresanini, who played the character of Sandrine Lazzari, the principal of Paul Valéry high school since its launch. What revive the interest of the faithful for the series of TF1! Some of its actors had also made an appointment at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival, which has been in full swing since September 14 and which ends this Sunday, September 19.
A short bob for Ingrid Chauvin
Among them, we counted in particular Ingrid Chauvin and Alexandre Brasseur, who play respectively the ex-Chloé Delcourt and Alex Bertrand, but also two police officers from the Sète police station, Julie Debazac (Aurore Jacob) and Mayel Elhajaoui (Georges Caron), and the newcomer in the series Charlotte Gaccio (Audrey Roussel). And for the occasion, Ingrid Chauvin has a very nice surprise in store for her fans by sporting a brand new haircut. The actress opted for a short wavy bob, which visibly conquered her fans, gathered in numbers to meet their favorite characters from Tomorrow is ours. Radiant, she posed on the port of La Rochelle all dressed in jeans with her partner on screen, Alexandre Brasseur, then in the company of their three other accomplices.
What future for Chloe and Alex?
The suspense remains total on the continuation of the relationship between Alex and Chloe, who had kissed during the hostage taking at Spoon. “Either way, their relationship will never be the same. They came close to death. If they had to restart their story, it would be different. For now, their reunion will be centered around the children. As for the rest, the future will tell … “, Ingrid Chauvin had indicated on this subject. In an interview with Allocine, Marc Kressmann, collection director of the soap opera and artistic producer had given a little indication of their future. “The love story between Chloe and Alex will be the common thread of the series. It’s Ross and Rachel. And there are going to be lots of obstacles“, he had revealed.