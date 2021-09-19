Ingrid Chauvin: New barrel cut and total jean look, alongside Alexandre Brasseur

Viewers are used to seeing them on the small screen. But sometimes fiction meets reality. This is somewhat the goal of the La Rochelle Fiction Festival, which takes place this year from September 14 to 19, and which brought in the stars of our favorite programs … including five heroes from the series Tomorrow belongs to us.

Far from the film sets of TF1, Alexandre Brasseur – Alex Bertrand -, Ingrid Chauvin – Chloé Delcourt -, Charlotte Gaccio – Audrey Roussel -, Julie Debazac – iconic Captain Jacob – and Mayel Elhajaoui – Georges Caron, head of the PTS – are therefore came to meet the public while waiting to know the big winners of this 2021 edition.





As we can see on social networks, the five actors participated in a signing session full of laughter and emotions. The opportunity, for Ingrid Chauvin, to display her new haircut, a sublime square that we have already seen parading a few days in the corridors of the Agnès-Varda high school, and to strike a pose, for the photographers, in a pretty total jean look. “thank you so much, writes Charlotte Gaccio, daughter of Michèle Bernier, on her Instagram account. I am moved by all the love you sent us La Rochelle. How lucky to have you. “