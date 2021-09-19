More

    Ingrid Chauvin: New canon cut and total jean look, alongside Alexandre Brasseur: the slideshow

    Entertainment


    1/23

    Ingrid Chauvin unveils a new cannon cut and a total jean look, alongside Alexandre Brasseur

    2/23

    Ingrid Chauvin in the series “Tomorrow belongs to us”, broadcast on TF1.

    3/23

    Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    4/23

    Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    5/23

    Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    6/23

    Julie Debazac (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    7/23

    Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    8/23

    Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    9/23

    Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    10/23

    Mayel Elhajaoui (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    11/23

    Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    12/23

    Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage


    13/23

    Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    14/23

    Charlotte Gaccio (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    15/23

    Julie Debazac “Tomorrow belongs to us” – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    16/23

    Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    17/23

    Mayel Elhajaoui (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    18/23

    Alexandre Brasseur (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    19/23

    Julie Debazac (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    20/23

    Charlotte Gaccio (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    21/23

    Alexandre Brasseur (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the La Rochelle Fiction Festival. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    22/23

    Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

    23/23

    Mayel Elhajaoui (Tomorrow belongs to us) – Photocall during the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. September 18, 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe Marseillais dominate but do not have the solution
    Next articleAfghanistan: attacks targeting the Taliban kill several people

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC