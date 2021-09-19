IS claims attack on Taliban in Jalalabad

The Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group claimed responsibility for attacks carried out on Saturday and Sunday against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to its propaganda outlet Amaq.

He claimed in two statements to be the author of “Three separate bombings” having aimed three “Taliban vehicles” Saturday in Jalalabad, then another “Bomb attack” sunday versus “A Taliban vehicle” in this big city in eastern Afghanistan.

These are the first deadly attacks recorded since the departure of the last American troops from the country on August 30, after twenty years of military presence.





Saturday’s three explosions killed at least two people and injured around 20 others, a Taliban official said on condition of anonymity. An official of the health department of Nangarhar, of which Jalalabad is the capital, told him 3 dead. At least one of the attacks targeted a Taliban police car.

Precarious security

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying Taliban fighters was targeted, according to local media. According to witnesses quoted by the local press, several Taliban were taken to hospital after the explosion which, according to a journalist, occurred near a highway interchange towards the capital Kabul.

These attacks illustrate the still precarious security situation in the country, where the new regime has promised to restore peace and stability after more than four decades of war.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the main focus of the Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group, rival of the Taliban, which notably claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport on August 26.