ISIS-linked group leader killed in jungle

The leader of an Indonesian jihadist group linked to the Islamic State (IS) was killed in a shootout with security forces, Indonesian police said on Sunday.

Ali Kalora, leader of the Mujahideen of Eastern Indonesia (MIT), was killed in the jungle on the Indonesian island of Celebes, with another member identified as Jaka Ramadhan, on Saturday.

An attack in a village in May

Police said they launched a manhunt to locate four other MIT members. “We will keep looking until we catch them,” said Rudy Sufahriadi, police chief of Central Sulawesi province, on Sunday. The shooting took place two months after authorities shot dead two other suspected members of this group in a shootout in the same area of ​​Parigi Moutong, Sulawesi province.





Designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, MIT is one of dozens of radical groups in the Southeast Asian archipelago that have pledged allegiance to ISIS. After hiding in the Sulawesi jungle for years, the network now has only a handful of members. In the latest attack for which he was accused, four farmers were murdered – and one beheaded – in a remote village in May.

A campaign of repression

Ali Kalora took over as head of MIT after the country’s most wanted extremist Santoso, known as Abu Wardah, was killed by the military in 2016. Long hair and gun in hand, Santoso appeared regularly in videos urging attacks on security forces. It was also recruiting members from abroad, including several from the predominantly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority in China.

After a series of extremist Islamic attacks in the early 2000s, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200, Indonesian authorities launched a crackdown that weakened the country’s most dangerous networks. where the Muslim population is the highest in the world.