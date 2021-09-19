Islamic State group claims attacks against Taliban in Jalalabad

The capital of Nangarhar is the main focus of the Taliban rival IS-K in the country.

The Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group claimed responsibility for attacks carried out on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to its propaganda organ Amaq.

He claimed in two statements to be the author of “three separate bombings” having aimed three “Taliban vehicles” Saturday in Jalalabad, then another “bomb attack” sunday versus “a Taliban vehicle” in this big city in eastern Afghanistan.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the main focus of the Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group, rival of the Taliban, which notably claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport on August 26.





These new attacks are the first deadly attacks recorded since the departure of the last American troops from the country on August 30, after twenty years of military presence.