Islamists castigate “violations and irregularities” during the elections

The Islamist party PJD denounced “violations and irregularitiesWhich marked the last general elections in Morocco, where he suffered a historic rout, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Read alsoAziz Akhannouch, billionaire and prime minister of Morocco

The Justice and Development Party (PJD) “denounces the violations and irregularities experienced by the elections“, of which “the massive use of money“,”handling of minutes” or “names crossed off from the electoral rolls or those appearing twice“, Accuses the press release closing an extraordinary session of the PJD national council held on Saturday behind closed doors.

Those “forms of electoral corruption” have “resulted in the announcement of results that do not reflect the content of the political map and the free will of voters“, Estimates the moderate Islamist party, which deplored”a regression of our democratic experience“. According to the Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, the voting operations took place “under normal circumstances“, Except”isolated cases“.





In power for ten years, without ever really governing, the PJD collapsed in the legislative elections, dropping from 125 seats to 13 out of a total of 395. The unexpected scale of the defeat was confirmed with the local elections, held on same day: the party plummeted from 5,021 elected to 777 in the communales and from 174 seats to 18 in the regional ones against 174.

At the end of the campaign and on the day of the vote, the Islamists had already reported “serious irregularities“, Citing purchases of votes and candidates as well as”obscene distribution of money»Near polling stations.

The PJD “is at an important turning point where we can question our choices (…) without succumbing to the psychology of defeat“Saad Eddine El Othmani, its resigning secretary general, said on Saturday in the closed-door meeting.

The party called an extraordinary congress “end of OctoberWhich will choose a new direction after the collective resignation of the general secretariat in the aftermath of the electoral debacle.

“We are still in shock. It’s as if the party is in resuscitation, but we aspire to resuscitate it“, Promised an official of the PJD, Amina Maelainine.

It is the liberal party of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), considered close to the royal palace, which triumphed on September 8, winning 102 seats in the House of Representatives.

His boss, billionaire Aziz Akhannouch – since appointed head of government by King Mohammed VI – has launched negotiations with the parties represented in Parliament to form a government coalition, apart from the PJD, which has returned to the opposition.