Jean-Michel Aulas and Peter Bosz attack the arbitration of Clément Turpin

It was the shock of the sixth day of Ligue 1 and he kept his promises. Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais on the wire thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi (2-1). A match that the Gones had however taken by the good end with in particular the opening of the scoring of Lucas Paqueta in the 54th minute of play. However, ten minutes later Neymar collapsed after a duel with Malo Gusto in the Rhone area.

The young side has tripped the Brazilian, but at the start of the action, the number 10 of PSG retained the 18-year-old. The evening referee Clément Turpin and his assistants in the video refereeing did not react and Neymar was able to put the two teams back to equality. A decision that has obviously not passed on the side of Olympique Lyonnais.





A total misunderstanding

Asked by OL TV after the meeting, Jean-Michel Aulas valued the performance of his family, but especially criticized the decision of Clément Turpin: “We are very proud of our players tonight. We managed to hamper this PSG team. The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal. The players didn’t deserve to lose. We are going to be revengeful. We must capitalize on this match to revive. It’s a good basis for the future. ”

A point of view also shared after the meeting by his coach Peter Bosz. If the penalty did not shock the Dutchman at first glance, the latter changed his mind after seeing the slowdowns. “It’s not Malo who is doing the fault. It’s not his fault, it’s Neymar’s fault. I thought at first that Malo had made a mistake, but it was Neymar’s. Looked ! It is absolutely not a fault of a young player ” attacked the former Ajax Amsterdam coach at the microphone of Prime Video. If the content marks a nice progress in the game, the frustration is very present tonight in the ranks of Lyon.